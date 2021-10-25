CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTSB chair wants Tesla to limit where Autopilot can operate

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is calling on Tesla to act on recommendations to limit where its Autopilot driver-assist system can operate and to put a system in place to make sure drivers are paying attention. In a letter sent to Tesla...

WJBF

NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of fiery Texas Tesla crash

DETROIT (AP) — A driver was behind the wheel when a Tesla electric car crashed and burned last April in Houston, killing two men, neither of whom was found in the driver’s seat. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced the findings in an investigative report released Thursday on the April 17 crash on […]
TEXAS STATE
kq2.com

Tesla fans cry foul as Biden administration moves toward Autopilot regulations

The question of who will regulate cutting-edge driving technologies appears to be answered. For years, the US government hasn't regulated driver-assist systems like Tesla's Autopilot and GM's SuperCruise. Automakers can do as they please because there are no standards for these systems. But President Joe Biden's administration appears to want...
POLITICS
NBC Miami

NTSB Finds Driver Seat Was Occupied in Fatal Tesla Crash in Spring, Texas

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) just released new detail in a high-profile investigation into a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model S in Spring, Texas on April 17 this year. The federal vehicle safety watchdog found that driver and passenger seats were both occupied at the time of the...
SPRING, TX
CleanTechnica

NTSB Found That “Driverless” Tesla Crash Wasn’t So Driverless After All

Remember that so-called “driverless” Tesla crash in Houston that the media went nuts over? Jennifer Sensiba did a very good job covering that for CleanTechnica, and unlike the wild headlines suggesting killer robot cars and whatnot, her coverage was fair and balanced. Also, from the beginning, CleanTechnica CEO and Tesla owner Zach Shahan noted that the idea that the car was on Autopilot at the time didn’t make any sense, and Tesla Elon Musk responded in the same way.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Washington Post

NTSB chair expresses concern over Tesla ‘inaction’ on safety recommendations in letter to Elon Musk

SAN FRANCISCO — National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy criticized Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday for the company’s apparent inaction on safety recommendations issued four years ago in response to a fatal crash. In a letter, Homendy expressed gratitude for the company’s technical expertise in subsequent crash investigations...
ECONOMY
The Verge

Tesla doesn’t want anyone to see its response to the Autopilot investigation

Tesla wants to keep secret its response to the federal investigation into its Autopilot driver assist system. In a memo submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last week, regulators noted that Tesla has requested “confidential business information (CBI) treatment for the entirety of the information request submission.”
CARS
MotorBiscuit

NTSB Updates Tesla Crash Investigation In Texas

In April 2021, a Tesla Model S carrying two passengers in Texas crashed into a tree and ignited due to damage caused to its batteries. The passengers were killed in the Tesla crash before they could be pulled from the wreckage. Witnesses implicated Tesla’s “Autopilot” feature as a factor in the crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating the incident.
TEXAS STATE
Redorbit.com

Dutch Government Decrypts Tesla Autopilot Data

The Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI), an organization funded by the Dutch government, claims that it has decrypted driving data related to Tesla’s Autopilot. This gave it access to data related to speed, accelerator pedal positions, and steering wheel angle. The Dutch government says that this will enable investigators working on...
CARS
abc17news.com

Tesla wants to keep secret its response in Autopilot probe

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla wants to keep secret its response to the U.S. government’s request for information in an investigation of its Autopilot partially automated driving system. The electric vehicle maker sent a partial response by a Friday deadline to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is investigating how the system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways. In a document posted on its website Monday, the agency says it is reviewing the response and that Tesla has asked that its whole submission be treated as confidential business information. Companies often ask that some information be kept confidential when they respond to the agency. Much of the time the documents are heavily redacted before being placed in public files.
CARS
The Verge

Tesla keeps ignoring the government’s requests to fix Autopilot

The National Transportation Safety Board is not happy with Tesla’s failure to respond to its safety recommendations made four years ago concerning the company’s controversial driver assist feature, Autopilot. In 2017,. that Tesla and five other automakers install driver monitoring systems in their vehicles to ensure that drivers stay vigilant...
CARS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. NTSB head criticizes Tesla over vehicle self-driving feature

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Monday criticized electric carmaker Tesla Inc's decision to provide new self-driving software to vehicle owners without addressing safety concerns that the agency raised after a series of fatal accidents. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy wrote a letter to Tesla...
PALO ALTO, CA
MotorBiscuit

NTSB And NHTSA Get “Partial Response” To Tesla Autopilot Inquiry

Tesla Autopilot is a controversial feature, to say the least. Tesla customers and tech blogs love Autopilot’s nearly autonomous driving features. However, government safety agencies are not entirely sold on the feature being used on public roads. Both the NHTSA and the NTSB are looking for answers, but it seems that Tesla has been unresponsive.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla fans’ focus on NHTSA advisor Cummings a distraction ‘from real safety issues’: NTSB Chair

The National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy says that recent attacks against Missy Cummings, a recently appointed Senior Advisor for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), were used by Tesla fans to distract people from “the real safety issues at hand,” hinting toward her criticism of Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving suite.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Autopilot 2.0 Owners Need "Camera Upgrades" For FSD Beta

Tesla owners who bought the Full Self-Driving package for their EVs equipped with Autopilot 2.0 hardware will need a camera upgrade before they get access to FSD Beta. The bad news came from Elon Musk himself in a Twitter reply to a question on whether 2016 and 2017 Teslas with FSD will get FSD Beta. He confirmed that owners of those model will need “camera upgrades,” which likely means replacing one, several, or all cameras.
TECHNOLOGY

