IRS targeting Olympus Pool owner over unpaid taxes

By Jackie Callaway
 7 days ago
The Internal Revenue Service is the latest government agency taking aim at the owners of the now defunct Olympus Pools.

According to a federal court filing, the IRS said Olympus Pools owner James Staten owes more than half a million dollars in federal taxes. That prompted the government to file as a creditor last Friday in Staten's ongoing bankruptcy case.

The IRS said Staten and his wife did not file tax returns in 2019 or 2020. I-Team investigator Jackie Callaway, who has followed the case since complaints first started rolling in about problems with the pool company, spoke to the Staten's attorney Monday.

Lawyer Joel Aresty said the Staten's did not file a tax return last year and that they currently are workign on that.

The next hearing in the bankruptcy case is set for Tuesday.

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

