Refuse collection drivers have accepted a deal aimed at ending a dispute over pay and working conditions, bringing to a close the 13-day long bin strike in Brighton.The GMB said its members in Brighton and Hove voted in favour of an agreement, which will now go before councillors.Rubbish has been piling up on the streets since a strike started earlier this month after Brighton and Hove City Council clashed with GMB, leading to industrial action threatened to last until mid-November.Mark Turner, GMB branch secretary, said: “GMB members have voted to accept a written commitment from the council to increase pay...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 13 DAYS AGO