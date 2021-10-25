CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Halloween safety tips from Knoxville Police

By Caleb Wethington
WATE
WATE
 7 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Halloween weekend is coming up and the Knoxville Police Department wants families to be aware and informed on how to safely enjoy the holiday.

Knoxville Police released the following list of safety tips for a fun and safe Halloween:

  • Make sure costume fits to avoid tripping
  • To ensure your children can hear/see sell, maybe wear face paint instead of a mask
  • Choose a light-in-color costume or apply glow in the dark patches so children are easily seen
  • Attempt to trick-or-treat when it’s still light outside, or use flashlights when it’s dark
  • Stay within neighborhood and only visits homes you know, or attend a community organized event
  • Adults, older sigbling should accompany younger children
  • Children should not go into strangers’ homes or apartments, not even for a moment
  • Use sidewalks and obey traffic signals. Avoid walking in the street
  • If walking in street, walk toward oncoming traffic and stay close to the curb so car lights can see you and you can see oncoming traffic
  • Establish and review trick-or-treating rules before participating by parents/adults
  • Instruct children to only accept sealed treats and examine treats before eating them
  • If you discover tampered treats, attempt to determine where they came from and report the incident to the police
  • If you see something, say something: Report any suspicious activity to the police and call 911
  • Those who welcome trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights

Need a costume?

