Is there any bigger cybercrime soap opera these days than the life and times of ransomware operators?. Babuk went through a messy breakup: Its members are no longer on speaking terms, and its developer dumped the malware's source code, claiming to be terminally ill with lung cancer and seemingly trying to make amends. Another key member has taken to issuing manifestos and launching rival services. Separately, an affiliate of the Conti ransomware operation leaked its attack playbook, alleging he'd been underpaid. And DoppelPaymer, aka DopplePaymer, has renamed itself "Pay or Grief" - Grief for short - likely to try and trick victims into not realizing that U.S. government sanctions prohibit paying it any ransom.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO