CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Mastercard will allow US banks and millions of merchants to integrate crypto into their products

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2206JC_0cbyknGL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xS95C_0cbyknGL00
In this photo illustration a Mastercard Inc. logo seen displayed on a smartphone on top of a computer keyboard.

Thiago Prudencio, SOPA Images

  • Mastercard said Monday it will let US merchants and banks bring crypto products onto its network.
  • Mastercard's extended partnership with Bakkt will allow customers buy, sell and hold digital assets through wallets.
  • The payments heavyweight will also let customers earn crypto-based loyalty rewards.

Mastercard will let US merchants, banks and fintech operators offer cryptocurrency services and products on its network, the payment services company said Monday.

Allowing such integration will enable consumers to buy, sell and hold digital assets through custodial wallets through Mastercard's partnership with Bakkt, a digital asset platform, according to a joint statement released Monday.

Shares of Bakkt soared as much as 94% to $17.71 before paring the rise to 78%. Mastercard shares were up 0.5% at $360.60 during the session.

The move stems from consumers seeking to use crypto assets for everyday purchases, Mastercard said. The move also lands as more financial institutions are establishing footprints within the crypto industry such as offering trading access to high-end clients and funding blockchain projects. Mastercard didn't specify which cryptocurrencies it will allow for use on its network.

Mastercard will enable its partners to offer cryptocurrency as rewards, setting up consumers who want to earn and spend rewards in cryptocurrency instead of traditional loyalty points. Customers will also be able to convert their crypto holdings to pay for purchases.

"As brands and merchants look to appeal to younger consumers and their transaction preferences, these new offerings represent a unique opportunity to satisfy increasing demand for crypto, payment and rewards flexibility," Nancy Gordon, Bakkt's executive vice president of loyalty rewards & payments, said in the joint statement.

48% of 2,000 respondents to Bakkt's US Consumer Crypto Survey said they had bought crypto in the first half of 2021, and 32% who hadn't are either very or somewhat interested in doing so before the end of the year.

The adoption of bitcoin -based products has helped drive that cryptocurrency to a market valuation of $1.2 trillion this year. Bitcoin's price last week hit an all-time high of $66,930.39, according to CoinMarketCap , a day after the first bitcoin-futures ETF launched.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

2 Toxic Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

Shiba Inu is soaring. But as with all bubbles, someone will be left holding the bag. Dogecoin faces a double-pronged threat of weak fundamentals and intensifying competition. October has been a spectacular month for meme cryptocurrencies as two of the market's most hyped-up assets soared to eye-watering levels. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) are up 40% and 1,000%, respectively, over the last 30 days. But without compelling fundamentals to justify the bull run, investors should consider taking profits before this bubble bursts.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Computer Keyboard#Merchants#Mastercard Inc#Sopa Images Mastercard#Fintech
Benzinga

How Bitcoin Miners Have Reinvigorated This Rural American Town

A Texas town of 5,600 people is benefitting from the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining boom that has the potential to transform its landscape. What Happened: Rockdale, Texas — a town of 5,600 people — is home to two Bitcoin mining firms, Bitmain spinoff Bitdeer and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT). Bitmain...
MARKETS
The Independent

£1m of cryptocurrency scams reported to Santander by customers each month

Around £1 million-worth of cryptocurrency scams are being reported to Santander UK by its customers each month.The bank said it has recently seen an increase in the value of such cases, which can involve a fraudster taking over a victim’s computer and freezing them out of their accounts.Customers may see adverts online for cryptocurrency investment “opportunities”, or be introduced to them by other social media users, and adverts can appear to be endorsed by celebrities.After sharing their contact details, victims are then offered “high returns” and they may be put under pressure to invest.The customer may then be told to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Could You Retire on Bitcoin Alone?

If you'd invested $1,000 in Bitcoin a decade ago, you'd have around $23 million today. Your options for investing retirement money in Bitcoin are limited, as few 401(k) plans allow for crypto investing. Bitcoin may be suitable as an investment, but its volatility makes it a poor fit for retirement...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

FDIC Chair Says U.S. Banks Should Be Allowed to Hold Crypto

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chair Jelena McWilliams said earlier this week that U.S. banks should be allowed to hold cryptoassets. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is “an independent agency created by Congress to maintain stability and public confidence in the nation’s financial system.” To achieve its goals, the FDIC “insures deposits; examines and supervises financial institutions for safety, soundness, and consumer protection; makes large and complex financial institutions resolvable; and manages receiverships.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
American Banker

Mastercard on crypto: 'Can't run fast enough to get into this space'

For Mastercard, it's not enough to simply seek a role with cryptocurrency payments. The card network wants to make sure it's considered an indispensable partner, particularly when it comes to the security of those transactions. As cryptocurrency and newer assets such as nonfungible tokens change payments and how people invest,...
CREDITS & LOANS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy