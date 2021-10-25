CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Livingstone optimistic of rediscovering form for England at T20 World Cup

By David Charlesworth
 7 days ago

Liam Livingstone is optimistic of rediscovering the outstanding form that marked him out as a must-watch over the summer after his run of low scores with the bat continued in England’s T20 World Cup opener.

The Cumbrian blazed a trail during the county season, registering England’s fastest-ever century off just 42 balls before a series of outstanding innings in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, replete with highlight-reel sixes.

He hit a bump in the Indian Premier League with four single-figure scores in five knocks and made just a single against the West Indies in Dubai on Saturday before slow left-armer Akeal Hosein took a sensational diving catch.

It mattered little as England won their first Super 12 match with ease and Livingstone accepts his flip-flopping fortunes are part of the vagaries of T20s, but he indicated on Monday he is hopeful his luck will soon change.

“I’m working as hard as I ever have off the field,” he said. “I’ve had another really good training session today and things feel like they’re getting back to where they were in the summer.

“Hopefully I can take that into the next couple of games.

The big thing I told myself in the summer was things were going really well but it wasn't as though I completed cricket

Liam Livingstone

“In T20 cricket you can’t get too high and you can’t get too low.

“The big thing I told myself in the summer was things were going really well but it wasn’t as though I completed cricket. I knew things could change very quickly like they did in the IPL.

“I found the IPL really difficult and I guess it’s more getting used to different conditions and maybe little tweaks in your technique that creep in after having a couple of weeks’ break. But I’ve had a great summer.

“I have brought a lot of confidence from the summer and I still have a lot of that stored away.”

England, who take on Bangladesh on Wednesday, steamrolled the Windies as the defending champions were blown away for a measly 55 in 14.2 overs, with Eoin Morgan’s side winning by six wickets and with 70 balls to spare.

At the same Dubai venue 24 hours later, tournament favourites India suffered an ignominious 10-wicket defeat against arch rivals Pakistan, who claimed their first World Cup win – in 50 overs or T20 – over their neighbours at the 13th attempt.

“I wouldn’t say they’re shock results, I just think it shows T20 cricket at the moment, anybody can beat anybody,” Livingstone said. “It just goes to show you’ve got to be right on your game and there’s no taking any game lightly.

“When you’ve got the tag as favourites or whatever it is, it doesn’t really mean anything when you step on the pitch, there’s so many match-winners in all of the teams.”

News of Ben Stokes’ late inclusion in England’s Ashes squad, declaring himself ready to return to competitive cricket after an extended break to focus on his mental wellbeing and fully recover from a finger injury, was a major talking point on Monday.

Stokes will join the Test specialists and supplementary Lions squad on the plane to Australia on November 4, with those out in the Gulf joining them after this tournament.

“I know the lads have been talking about it here and it’s really nice to see Ben coming back to cricket,” Livingstone added.

“To have Ben around a group is great.

“I’ve played a lot of cricket with Ben over the last couple of years and just to have him around an environment is a massive boost for any team, especially going into a massive series like the Ashes, it’ll be great for the lads to have Ben around.”

The Independent

England to take the knee alongside West Indies in T20 World Cup opener

Eoin Morgan has revealed England will take the knee alongside the West Indies before both sides get their T20 World Cup campaign under way on Saturday.The teams conducted the anti-racism gesture ahead of each of the three Tests they played in England in summer last year, with Morgan’s limited-overs performers doing likewise during a one-day international series against Ireland.The practice was then quietly abandoned by England’s men’s team, leading to criticism from Windies great Michael Holding but Morgan has confirmed they will kneel with the Caribbean side in Dubai before this weekend’s fixture.“We have heard from the West Indies that they will be taking a knee and we will be joining them for the first game,” Morgan said on Tuesday.England have in recent months started staging a ‘Moment of Unity’ against all forms of discrimination before each match.And Morgan indicated England are in discussions with the International Cricket Council about continuing that throughout the global tournament.“Games going on from there, we’ve been speaking to the ICC about the potential moment of unity before the game that we’ve been doing as part of our own piece at home,” Morgan added.“It hasn’t been cleared up whether that’s a possibility yet.”
SPORTS
The Independent

England must be adaptable to win T20 World Cup, Eoin Morgan insists

Eoin Morgan strongly suspects England will have to be adaptable to go all the way in the T20 World Cup but he believes they have the tools and experience within their ranks to thrive.There was typically no battle-cry from the understated Morgan on the eve of their first game in Dubai against the West Indies the side that memorably defeated England thanks to Carlos Brathwaite’s swishing blade five years ago.While he insisted there was an appetite within his 15-strong squad to become the first side to hold both limited-overs World Cups concurrently, following their 50-over triumph in 2019, Morgan...
WORLD
BBC

T20 World Cup: England's Eoin Morgan on motivation, captaincy and future

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Date: 23 October Time: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text commentary, in-play clips and video highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England begin their Men's T20 World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies on Saturday...
SPORTS
The Guardian

England and David Willey handling wet balls in T20 World Cup buildup

With all but one of England’s games at the Twenty20 World Cup to be played in the evening, the team have taken extreme measures to prepare for the amount of dew that is expected to fall after sunset – as well as the amount of sweat the players are likely to produce. That includes dunking balls in buckets of water during training.
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

England skipper Morgan 'hoping' to play T20 World Cup

Dubai [UAE], October 22 (ANI): Ahead of England's opening match in the ongoing T20 World Cup, skipper Eoin Morgan said he is "hoping" to feature in the 2022 edition of the showpiece event as well. Morgan is going through a lean patch and had earlier said he was ready to...
WORLD
BBC

T20 World Cup: Your England team revealed

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Date: 23 October Time: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text commentary, in-play clips and video highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England begin their quest for Men's T20 World Cup glory on Saturday against West Indies.
SPORTS
The Independent

A closer look at England ahead of their T20 World Cup opener

England will be looking to go one step further in the T20 World Cup than five years ago, when they were beaten by the West Indies in an epic final in Kolkata.The Windies, coincidentally, are first up in Dubai on Saturday for Eoin Morgan’s side, who are fancied to at least make it out of the Super 12 stage and into the semi-finals in the United Arab Emirates Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at England ahead of the start of their campaign.Powerhouse battersEngland are, quite frankly, spoiled for riches, especially at the top of the order....
WORLD
