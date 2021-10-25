Man convicted of sex trafficking at Super Bowl in Miami

© Getty Images

A Florida jury has convicted a Connecticut man of sex trafficking at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

Edward Walker of New Haven, Conn., was found guilty of sex trafficking by force and coercion, sex trafficking of a minor and by force and coercion, and transporting a person for sexual activity, the Justice Department (DOJ) said on Friday.

During the eight-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence alleging that Walker brought two adult women and a 17-year-old girl from Connecticut to Miami to engage in commercial sex acts during the sporting event.

During the Super Bowl, Walker emotionally, psychologically and financially coerced his victims into soliciting customers and having sex with them in exchange for money, all of which Walker kept to himself, the DOJ said.

According to the DOJ, evidence shows that Walker had plans to take the victims to other locations, including Chicago during the NBA All-Star Game, New Orleans during Mardi Gras, and Las Vegas to further exploit them.

This comes as Walker’s case was brought up as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the DOJ in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Walker, 48, could face life in prison when he’s sentenced in January 2022, the DOJ noted.