Public Safety

Attorney: Autopsy of remains did not establish Brian Laundrie cause of death

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anuHD_0cbykhxz00

An initial autopsy of Brian Laundrie's remains were inconclusive on his cause of death, according to a family lawyer.

“No manner or cause of death was determined," Steven Bertolino said in a statement to NBC News and added that his remains will be sent to anthropologists for further study.

The FBI confirmed last week that the human remains found in a Florida nature reserve were those of Brian Laundrie, who went missing last month following the killing of his fiancée Gabby Petito.

Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, are reportedly not planning a funeral for their son.

Bertolini said on Sunday that Laundrie's "remains will be cremated and there will be no funeral service," according to People magazine.

“We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundries' privacy at this time,” he added.

Authorities also found Laundrie's belongings, including a bag and a notebook, at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

He was last sighted six days before the body of Gabby Petito was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Following a road trip with Petito, Laundrie returned home to Florida alone on Sept. 1 with her 2012 Ford Transit van. He was named as a person of interest on Sep. 12 after Petito's parents reported her missing. Laundrie disappeared on Sep. 14.

A coroner determined that Petito's cause of death was strangulation.

Rick Safford, the attorney for Petito's family, said they would not make any statements on the identification of Laundrie's remains until they are 'emotionally ready.'

