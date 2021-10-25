Watch live: Biden delivers remarks from New Jersey on his economic agenda

President Biden is delaying his trip to Europe by hours to sit down Thursday morning with all House Democrats, who have now dropped key aspects of his massive budget package. The president is expected to announce a new framework for his policies on Thursday. NBC chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.Oct. 28, 2021.
In any other era, this wouldn’t matter a lick. However, this is the age of COVID-19 and all of the rules and expectations are different, now. United States President Joe Biden traveled to New Jersey yesterday to try and sell his massive spending plan and to give New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy a campaign boost, as early voting is presently underway.
President Joe Biden was introduced as the "transportation president" during a Monday afternoon stop in Kearny, New Jersey, that was designed to advance the "Build Back Better" plan and the reelection chances of the state's Democratic governor.
Vice President Kamala Harris headed to the Big Apple to help sell President Joe Biden's sweeping economic agenda, the Build Back Better plan. "It's good to be in the Bronx," Harris told the crowd gathered at the Northeast Bronx YMCA to hear her speak. The VP traveled to New York,...
Negotiations continue among Congressional Democrats to rework tax and spending measures in the bill that would enact the bulk of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Bloomberg Government’s Jack Fitzpatrick has the details. (Source: Bloomberg)
Congressional Democrats on Wednesday began the grueling political task of slimming down their signature initiative to overhaul the nation’s health-care, education, climate and tax laws, as President Biden hit the road to sell his broader economic vision to voters. The work began in Washington, where party lawmakers toiled anew to...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When President Joe Biden appears at next week’s U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, it’s likely he carries with him some less-than-encouraging news for other world leaders: The centerpiece of his climate agenda, the Clean Electricity Performance Plan (CEPP), was stripped from the reconciliation bill currently being discussed in Congress.
President Joe Biden’s aides are ramping up their sales pitch to congressional Democrats as talks on his economic agenda reach a critical stage. The White House on Monday sent Democrats on Capitol Hill a new memo, obtained by CNN, touting the benefits of each major component of the sprawling legislative proposal that the President hopes to pass with only votes from his party’s lawmakers. As some Democratic critics liken individual provisions to spendthrift giveaways, Biden’s aides hope to bolster their case that the plan offers a formula for long-term economic growth.
Against the backdrop of a fast-intensifying Nov. 2nd gubernatorial contest, President Joe Biden appeared in New Jersey today at the side of incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy. Greeted on the ground at Newark Liberty by the likes of Murphy, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, U.S. Rep. Donald Payne, Jr., and Speaker...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden's approval ratings are so low because people are "tired of fighting" the coronavirus pandemic, which Biden promised to "shut down" during the 2020 campaign. A reporter asked Psaki during the White House's Friday press conference why the president's approval ratings have...
Internal documents show the U.S. Capitol police were warned of possible attacks on officers ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, but they were more concerned than necessary about leftist counter-protesters. The newly revealed documents show police got some things right about the protest becoming violent, but none of the five...
A teaching assistant in New Jersey was suspended after allegedly saying “we don’t negotiate with terrorists” to a student. Mohammed Zubi told WABC-TV people were “in shock” after the teacher made the remark. The Ridgefield School District is conducting an investigation into the incident. A New Jersey teacher was suspended...
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. program to administer coronavirus vaccinations to children aged 5 to 11 will be fully operational by the week of Nov. 8, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday. Speaking to reporters via a virtual briefing, Zients also said 15 million...
