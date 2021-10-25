Halo Infinite Campaign Mode trailer is HERE

Laptops come in several flavors, but the most common ones are thin and light, gaming, and cheap. We’ll be concentrating on the thin and lights here and why they’re both a blessing and a curse. If you want the best performance in a laptop, you pick up a gaming laptop because these are absolute beasts at everything. The problem with these is that they’re usually quite heavy and often times also quite large. They’re not very portable and because of this, most people end up going with thin and lights which can perform quite well, but usually suffer when it comes to gaming of any for of graphic heavy task. That’s the route I took and while I love my little HP Spectre x360, I wish I could play some more graphic intensive games on it. Well now I can with the use of the AKiTiO Node Titan, a plug & play Thunderbolt 3 external GPU (eGPU) enclosure.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO