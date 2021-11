Hey there, Santa. Are you looking to fill up your sleigh with Amazon's Alexa smart home tech? Like Midge from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, we put together a tight ten(-item list) of some of the best Amazon gifts to give this year. Toss a Ring video doorbell in your shopping cart for your parents, Echo Frames for your siblings, an Echo Dot Kids for the little ones and an Amazon Fire TV for yourself. And viola! You'll be ready for Christmas like Ebeneezer Scrooge after his three-ghost night.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO