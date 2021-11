Take a look at the new Halo Infinite campaign overview video featuring some new Halo Infinite gameplay. Meet the Banished, who have managed to defeat UNSC forces. Threatening the survival of humankind, the Banished has taken control of the Zeta Halo. However, Master Chief has returned to take on the Banished faction, so prepare to embark on your Spartan journey in the upcoming Halo Infinite campaign. Halo Infinite releases on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on December 8, 2021. The game will also launch on Xbox Game Pass day one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO