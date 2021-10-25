CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God Of War On PC Is Being Outsourced To Jetpack Interactive

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian outfit Jetpack Interactive is handling the upcoming PC version of God of War (2018), Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced. The format holder confirmed the news during a statement issued to Arstechnica, confirming that Sony...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

#God Of War#Canadian#Jetpack Interactive#Sony Santa Monica Studio#Dualsense#Playstation
