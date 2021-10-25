God Of War On PC Is Being Outsourced To Jetpack Interactive

For the last two years now, Sony has been making more and more overtures of bringing many of its PlayStation exclusive titles over to PC. This hasn’t, of course, been entirely motivated simply out of the goodness of their hearts though. Seeing huge financial successes with ports such as ‘Horizon Zero Dawn‘, while it may have taken a while, Sony has finally started to embrace the fact that bringing their games over to PC makes total sense. And, perhaps more importantly, does nothing to notably dilute or impact their own console’s market performance and prominence.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO