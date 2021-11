The developers of "Overwatch" decided to change McCree's name after Blizzard began facing serious allegations in multiple lawsuits. Some players felt that the name "McCree" just didn't fit anymore, considering that he's named after a former Blizzard executive who left the company after its harassment lawsuits began piling up. For the most part, the gaming community seemed to feel positive about the impending change. Matthew Mercer, the character's voice actor, broke his silence on the matter to say that he also thought it was "cool." While fans have some guesses as to what the character's new name will be, no one knows for sure yet what it is, and it's unclear when Blizzard will make the change official. It turns out that developers might already be making some alterations, though, even if nothing has been officially announced anything yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 DAYS AGO