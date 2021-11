Notorious kingpin Alpo Martinez was allegedly killed in a drive-by shooting this morning. It is reported by local authorities that a man age 55 was found shot in his vehicle riddled with bullets on W. 147th St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd. Although his name hasn't been released various media sources are reporting witness accounts confirming him to be the victim. It is also reported that his demise was upon arrival at the hospital.

22 HOURS AGO