KC family mourning sudden loss of father, Navy veteran to COVID-19

By Tia Johnson
KSN News
 7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A father and fiancé died of COVID-19 a week ago Sunday. While his family is dealing with the sudden loss, they want to share his story.

“He was a Navy vet,” Kendall Hendricks, Josh Coen’s fiancée, said. “He did 10 years as a sonar technician.”

If you met the 36-year-old man, you probably know how much he valued being a member of the military, but the main thing he was proud of was being Aysa’s dad.

“They were obsessed with each other, like best friends,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks said Coen’s life changed when she gave birth to their son.

“It was like everything bad in his life went away and everything good came into it all in one,” said Hendricks.

But COVID-19 ripped that apart. Hendricks said it all started with Coen being dehydrated at work. When he went to the hospital, she said he was sent home.

Things got worse and when he couldn’t take it anymore, they called an ambulance.

“When the ambulance came and took him and drove off, I had a feeling that was the last time he was going to come home,” Hendricks said.

She said Coen had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and was waiting for his second dose.

She said on top of dealing with this sudden loss, she is facing financial problems because Coen worked while she stayed at home with Aysa.

“You don’t plan for these things,” said Hendricks. “You don’t plan to lose your home, to lose your car, to lose the one you had future plans with.”

There is GoFundMe to help with expenses.

KSN News

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

