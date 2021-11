Design Zone is Now Open at Orlando Science Center– Behind every half-pipe, there’s a vert. Behind every dance mix, there’s a beat. Behind every thrill ride, there’s velocity. Design is everywhere we look and in everything we do, and math is behind it all. Design Zone is now open at Orlando Science Center with hands-on displays and activities featuring patterns, variables, scale, and ratios. Experience the creative power of math by exploring how these mathematical concepts are used by artists, architects, engineers, musicians, and other innovators.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO