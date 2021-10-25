Ed Sheeran Tested Positive for COVID-19

Bryan Adams made a last-minute exit from Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19. A representative for Adams, who was expected to join H.E.R. to perform “It’s Only Love” in honor of inductee Tina Turner, confirmed to Billboard that the Canadian-born rocker had tested positive and is “fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all.” No other details were available about when Adams — who originally duetted with Turner on the 1985 single — was diagnosed or when he dropped out of the show. Keith Urban took Adams’ place in the performance segment, which also included Mickey Guyton singing “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and Christina Aguilera, in a Turner T-shirt, delivering “Nutbush City Limits.” Angela Bassett, who won an Academy Award for portraying Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It, inducted Turner, who accepted via a short video from her current residence in Sweden. It was Turner’s second induction into the Rock Hall. She also entered in 1991 with ex-husband Ike Turner. The Rock Hall inductions were filmed by HBO and will be aired starting Nov. 20. This story first appeared on Billboard.com.

