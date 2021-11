For years Chesapeake Energy has been the stepchild of the oil and gas investment world. Former CEO Aubrey McClendon, who founded Chesapeake as a natural gas-focused driller, larded the company up with debt–there’s no denying that. But then McClendon’s successor, Doug Lawler, compounded the problem (made it fatal) by attempting to convert the company into an oil company by purchasing an oil driller in the Eagle Ford for $4 billion in 2018 (see Chesapeake Now Gone from Ohio Utica; Spends $4B in Eagle Ford). Chessy is back and now even the mighty Barron’s publication is saying an investment in Chesapeake, at least for the next few years, looks to be a good opportunity. Is it time to take a chance on Chesapeake?

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO