The family of Brandon Lee has been overcome with sadness and frustration in learning that another accidental fatal shooting occurred on a film set. On Thursday, Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed when a gun handled by Alec Baldwin misfired on the set of his Western film, Rust. Director Joel Souza was also wounded. The incident remains under investigation. Brandon Lee’s sister, Shannon, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday that her heart was broken for all involved in the Rust tragedy and that her family was once again processing their own pain. “I have been in contact with my mom and with my brother’s...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO