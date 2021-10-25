Football Times Announced For Playoff Games

More than 2,000 New York City firefighters took medical leave this past week as the deadline for showing proof of full vaccination has passed and city workers who failed to comply with the mandate now face being placed on unpaid leave. New York City Fire Department (NYFD) Deputy Commissioner Frank...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day...
(CNN) — On Friday night, a Southwest Airlines pilot allegedly said "Let's go Brandon" over the plane intercom, causing a stir on board and prompting an investigation by the airline. As CNN wrote:. "The Associated Press, which had a reporter on board the flight, first reported that a pilot of...
Lagos — Desperate relatives waited on Tuesday for news of missing people a day after a Lagos high-rise building collapsed suddenly, killing at least six people and leaving more trapped inside. The 21-story building was still under construction when it fell abruptly into a pile of concrete slabs on Monday in the wealthy Ikoyi district of Nigeria's commercial capital.
