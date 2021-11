The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes. It also flew over the Red Sea its narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Egypt's Suez Canal. The Strait of Hormuz has been the scene of attacks on shipping blamed on Iran in recent...

