German business sentiment slumps in October - Ifo

German business sentiment slumped in October amid supply issues, according to a survey released on Monday by the Ifo Institute. The business climate index fell to 97.7 from 98.9 in September. This marked the fourth consecutive monthly fall and was a touch below consensus expectations of 97.9....
The slowdown in UK manufacturing growth eased a little in October, but the sector continued to be weighed down by supply chain issues, according to a survey released on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers’ index ticked up to 57.8 from 57.1 in September, rising for the first time...
Retail sales in Germany fell sharply last month, official data showed on Monday, missing analyst forecasts. According to the country’s federal statistics office, sales were down 2.5% month-on-month in September in price-adjusted terms. In nominal terms they were off 2.3%. Analysts had been expecting a monthly rise of 1.1%. On...
US manufacturing sector activity continued to grow at a brisk pace last month, the results of a closely-followed survey revealed. But some economists believed that the details of the report pointed to downside risks over the next few months. The Institute for Supply Management's factory sector Purchasing Managers' Index drifted...
The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say.
Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday.
Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit.
Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
LONDON (Reuters) – British business sentiment fell slightly in October after touching its highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the month before, a survey by Lloyds Bank showed on Monday. Lloyds said its business confidence barometer fell to 43% in October from 46% in September but was well...
UoM Consumer Sentiment Index fell slightly in October. US Dollar Index continues to edge higher toward 94.00. Consumer confidence in the US weakened modestly in October with the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index declining to 71.7 in October's final reading from 72.8 in September. This print came in slightly better than the flash estimate and the market expectation of 71.4.
The European Central Bank left key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, as it said the pace of asset purchases under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) would be "moderately lower". The Bank left the main interest rate at 0%, while the deposit rate was kept at -0.5%, in line with...
London stocks were still a little lower by midday on Thursday as investors sifted through a slew of earnings news ahead of the latest policy announcement from the European Central Bank and the US third-quarter GDP reading. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,240.59. Russ Mould, investment director at...
BERLIN (Reuters) – German consumers kept their spirits high heading into November despite rising inflation, as the mood improved for the second month in a row, according to a survey on Wednesday. The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose to...
BERLIN (Reuters) – German October export expectations fell to the worst value since February 2021 as raw material supply bottlenecks have been affecting the industry sector, the Ifo economic institute said on Tuesday. Export expectations fell to 13 points in October from 20.5 points a month before and the industries...
Mostly tier 2 data out today. Although not normally a market mover, August US house prices is an interesting release given that the pandemic rally has been followed by some deceleration in prices over the summer. We will also keep an eye on the Richmond Fed manufacturing index.
With the beginning of this week's trading, the EUR/USD is still stable around 1.1655, where it closed last week. The largest economy in Europe is suffering from the effects of the pandemic and the disruption of supply chains, which are leading to a strong and shocking inflation wave. The apparent...
