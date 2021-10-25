CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC increasing unannounced scanning amid uptick in gun possession at schools

By Kristine Garcia, Kala Rama
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2147Jw_0cbyfagH00

NEW YORK — Gun possession at New York City schools this year has become a growing problem, and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday there will be an increase in unannounced security scannings at buildings as a deterent.

“We need to make sure we’re adding extra protection to make sure there’s never violence, never any incident where a child is harmed,” the mayor said.

There will be unannounced scanning at several schools where it would be particularly helpful, according to the mayor, and the city will work with neighborhood coordination officers and youth community officers to be at schools at arrival and dismissal times.

Gun possession at NYC schools becomes growing problem

“The safety of the whole community comes first,” de Blasio said.

Twenty safe corridors will also be added where there will be extra police presence to support the kids.

The mayor acknowledged children have been through a lot, which is why the city hired 500 more social workers to assist with social and emotional screenings.

Additional information will be announced in the coming days, the mayor added.

However, Mona Davids, the head of the New York City Parents Union and a member of the School Safety Coalition, said more permanent security features need to be installed now.

“At the very least, starting today, all of those schools where weapons were found last week should have permanent scanners and should have permanent metal detectors but what the mayor and them are not admitting is the fact that they do not have enough scanners and enough metal detectors,” Davids said.

In less than one week, six guns were recovered at five high schools and one middle school across the city, according to the NYPD. Of the firearms recovered, three were loaded.

Community leaders warned parents that children are in danger, calling on the city to take immediate action.

When asked whether or not there will be enough staff available to accommodate the increase in security scanning, the mayor said he feels confident since 92% of school safety agents have been vaccinated. The number of those vaccinated will allow the city to shift around agents or implement overtime, if needed.

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said he is content with the number of safety agents available.

There are about 3,200 agents at the 1,400 sites across the city, according to Harrison. There are a backup of youth coordination officers available to fill in at schools with low numbers of school safety agents.

However, before the pandemic, there were 5,000 school safety agents.

The mayor also said he is not worried the screenings will exacerbate the relationship between students and police.

“It’s about how we do it,” the mayor said, adding that scanning can be done in a way that is respectful and communicative.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

Related
PIX11

NYC vaccine mandate for city workers takes effect Monday

NEW YORK — New York City’s controversial COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city employees went into effect at midnight. As of Monday morning, about 9,000 workers — mostly NYPD, FDNY and sanitation employees — refused the order and were put on unpaid leave, according to a spokesperson from the mayor’s office. About another 10,000 remained […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

Mayor says 91% of city workforce is vaccinated; thousands still holding out

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Thousands of city municipal workers remained unvaccinated Saturday, a day after Friday’s vaccinate mandate deadline. Those who remain unvaccinated will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday.  Saturday evening, though, the mayor said 91% of city-employed workers had gotten the jab. But while the numbers have slowly gone up, some New Yorkers […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY tells prison inmates: Get vaccinated, get a Big Mac

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state prisons are encouraging inmates to get the COVID-19 vaccine — and they’re offering up a side of fries with that. A recent memorandum sent by the state’s acting corrections commissioner lists pizza and treats from McDonald’s among the latest vaccine incentives being offered to inmates. The Auburn Citizen […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Harrison
Person
Bill De Blasio
PIX11

NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms

NEW YORK (AP) — Mounting trash. Closed firehouses. Fewer police and ambulances on the street. That’s the possibility New York City is bracing for come Monday as a COVID-19 vaccine mandate looms and thousands of municipal workers remain unwilling to get the shots. Police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors and most other city workers faced a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

East Side Access LIRR track to Grand Central hits major milestone

NEW YORK (AP) — The long-anticipated and long-delayed rail route from Long Island to Grand Central Terminal is nearing reality. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and officials from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority took a test ride on the train Sunday morning. The MTA’s East Side Access project links the Long Island Rail Road to Grand […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Nypd#Scanning
PIX11

Early voting ends in NY, NJ ahead of Election Day Tuesday

NEW YORK — Voters in New York and New Jersey had their last day of early voting Sunday, but they were also back inside the polling stations after COVID changed the way many cast their ballots. In New Jersey, the governor’s position is up for grabs. Democrat Phil Murphy has been in the seat for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Drug kingpin Alpo Martinez fatally shot 5 times in Harlem: sources

HARLEM, Manhattan — A notorious drug kingpin who testified for federal prosecutors to avoid a stiffer sentence in a drug trafficking case was fatally shot in Harlem early Sunday morning, sources told PIX11 News on Monday. The shooting of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez near West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. appeared to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Inmate who escaped New Jersey prison back in custody

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from New Jersey’s Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women was back in custody Sunday night. Clinton police apprehended Jessica Graham, 40, several hours after she was reported missing from the Hunterdon County prison’s minimum security unit, police said. The minimum security unit houses inmates with no history […]
CLINTON, NJ
PIX11

Adams, Sliwa making last-minute pushes before Election Day

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — With control of the largest city in America to be decided In just days, the candidates vying to be New York City’s next mayor are doing everything they can to gain the upper hand. Behind in the polls, but showing no shortage of willpower, Curtis Sliwa continued campaigning in Manhattan Saturday, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy