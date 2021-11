Low-income Escambia Countians — including Pensacola residents — who are facing pandemic-related difficulties paying the rent can get assistance from a new local program. “It is for renters who need assistance with overdue rent and utility bills,” said Clara Long, who oversees the Escambia County Emergency Rental Assistance Program — ERAP for short. “Due to some type of COVID impact that caused them to get behind on their rental bills as well.”

