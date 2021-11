Dear J.T. & Dale: My boss keeps dropping hints that the only way I’m going to get promoted to his level is if I get an MBA. But I don’t want to go back to school or spend all that money. It really upsets me, because I could do his job in my sleep. All he does is brag about his degree, but he’s really not that smart. Do you think I could go around him and talk to his boss to see if I really do need this MBA?

14 DAYS AGO