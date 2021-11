PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County man is behind bars after troopers say he sped through an intersection and attempted to flee from authorities. Florida Highway Patrol says, at 10:26 a.m. on Friday, a trooper was stopped at a red light at the corner of State Road 54 at Sunlake Boulevard when a Dodge Challenger pulled up next to him. The car was in a right turn lane.

