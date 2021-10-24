CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight Across Realms In Co-Op RPG Young Souls On Nintendo Switch

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 9 days ago

The Arcade Crew and 1P2P Studio have confirmed that their co-op RPG beat ’em up Young Souls is coming to Nintendo Switch. The game follows misfit twins Jenn and Tristan, as they fight across realms in search...

www.nintendo-insider.com

techraptor.net

Murder House Banned in Japan on Nintendo Switch

Murder House is a PS1 style survival horror title that was originally released on Steam almost a year ago to the date. It has also recently been released on consoles. Not a big deal... or at least it wasn't until the developer tweeted out that apparently Japan that a Murder House ban had recently taken place for the Nintendo Switch in Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Arcade Archives Mappy out this week on Nintendo Switch

Hamster have announced that the latest Arcade Archives release on Nintendo Switch is Mappy. It’s side-scrolling platform game originally developed and released on Arcade by Namco back in 1983 in Japan. On Nintendo Switch, it will launch on October 21st, and as usual, it will cost 6.99€ / £6.29 / $7.99 / 838 Yen. The Japanese version will offer an English language option.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Post-Apocalyptic RPG Broken Roads Coming To Nintendo Switch

Team17 and Drop Bear Bytes have announced that their “original and narrative-rich, isometric, turn-based role-playing game” Broken Roads is in development for Nintendo Switch. Set in an unforgiving, post-apocalyptic Western Australia with real-world locations and landmarks serving as a backdrop, there is a “deep and meaningful” morality system – the...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

How to Get Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is Nintendo’s latest version of their online service. It offers exclusive content to its members, such as retro games and DLC, but you won’t be able to access those if you only have the base membership. If you’re feeling a little bit confused about the whole thing, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to get Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

Darksiders III Review – Nintendo Switch

One of my favorite franchises over the last decade is Darksiders from THQ Nordic and Gunfire Games. These games are criminally overlooked in my opinion and for a long time I thought the franchise was dead. That is until it was handed to a new team and we got Darksiders III and Darksiders: Genesis. I reviewed Darksiders III on the PlayStation 4 back when it first released back towards the end of 2018 and now, I’m revisiting it again. That’s because the team has finally delivered the third entry onto the Nintendo Switch making it now possible to play the entire franchise on Nintendo’s portable console. However, one of my issues with the game years ago was that it had technical issues and sadly those are made even worse in the Switch version.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

A Boy and His Blob bounces to Nintendo Switch in November

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer WayForward have announced that A Boy and His Blob is coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop with a release date of November 4, 2021, retailing for $14.99. This is a port of the 2009 Wii game, which was in turn a reimagining of the 1989 NES game, A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia. The Wii title received a positive reception back when it first came out, so hopefully this unique puzzle platformer will be just as fun over a decade later. The game has a special “hug” button, which is surely a step in the right direction.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Time Management Game Collection launches on Nintendo Switch

Time Management Game Collection combines six distinct time management games onto a single physical cartridge for the Nintendo Switch console. GS2 Games, a licensed PlayStation and Nintendo Switch worldwide publisher, announced today the release of the second volume in the puzzle game series in collaboration with Funbox Media Limited. Each...
VIDEO GAMES
KRON4

Best co-op horror game

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With Halloween just around the corner, you might be looking at some horror films or video games to celebrate the day. Some games are sure to give you a big fright, but luckily, you don’t have to be scared alone.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis Games Now Live on Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is now available in the Nintendo eShop, allowing users the opportunity to upgrade their current plan. The Expansion Pack allows users access to apps that include games that originally released on Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. As revealed earlier this month, the Expansion Pack will also grant subscribers access to next month's Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC. While some users have been a bit hesitant about the subscription's $49.99 price point, it seems like a safe bet that a lot of Switch users will be upgrading, now that the option is available.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Fulfil Your Destiny In Elements On Nintendo Switch

Apogee Entertainment and Wreckit Games have announced that their open-world adventure game Elements is coming to Nintendo Switch. Set in Elemythia, which is described as being “a vast, verdant land of sword, sorcery and secrets,” eight enchanted Elemental Stones hold the key to saving Nyah – who will be voiced by Patricia Summersett, the actress behind Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – and Beckett’s home.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Wreak Havoc In Terror Of Hemasaurus On Nintendo Switch

Digerati has announced that its retro-inspired city smash ’em up Terror of Hemasaurus is coming to Nintendo Switch early next year. This is the next game from Super Blood Hockey developer Loren Lemcke, which has looked to combine “awesome pixel devastation and stupidly big explosions with farcical fatalities and comedic catastrophe in one monster-sized blast of apocalyptic good times.”
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Nintendo DS & 3DS Games that deserve to be ported onto the Nintendo Switch

It’s criminal that none of these are on the Nintendo Switch yet!. Arguably one of the most successful handheld consoles of all time, the Nintendo DS, and its successor, the Nintendo 3DS have a deep and truly exceptional library of games. The dual screen was at first questioned, but soon seen as the potential future of Nintendo gaming - with the Wii U adopting a similar focus (but we won’t talk about that here). Now we have the Nintendo Switch, which I feel is already cemented as one of the best consoles ever produced with an ongoing legacy as we speak. The Switch is home to several remakes, remasters, and ports of games that were originally on Wii, Wii U, and even PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, there are a slew of DS and 3DS franchises and games either yet to be ported or remastered to the Nintendo Switch - and boy, are there a handful of excellent ones! Some of which are yet to receive any kind of representation at all outside of a fighter in Smash Ultimate, which to me, is criminal (I’m looking at you Pit!).
VIDEO GAMES

