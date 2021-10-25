Post-Apocalyptic RPG Broken Roads Coming To Nintendo Switch

Raw Fury has announced that it is now the publisher for UK indie developer Bytten Studio’s Cassette Beasts, a monster-fusing turn-based open-world RPG headed to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC. Cassette Beasts has no release window yet, but it does have an announcement trailer with a cool backing track. The game premise is that you are on the remote island of New Wirral, and people use cassette tapes to transform for battle against “strange creatures.” You can also record monsters to cassette tapes to learn their abilities. By forming bonds with other people and helping your selected partner complete their goals, it will (somehow) help you more effectively fuse two monster forms.
