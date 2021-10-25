Post-Apocalyptic RPG Broken Roads Coming To Nintendo Switch

One of my favorite franchises over the last decade is Darksiders from THQ Nordic and Gunfire Games. These games are criminally overlooked in my opinion and for a long time I thought the franchise was dead. That is until it was handed to a new team and we got Darksiders III and Darksiders: Genesis. I reviewed Darksiders III on the PlayStation 4 back when it first released back towards the end of 2018 and now, I’m revisiting it again. That’s because the team has finally delivered the third entry onto the Nintendo Switch making it now possible to play the entire franchise on Nintendo’s portable console. However, one of my issues with the game years ago was that it had technical issues and sadly those are made even worse in the Switch version.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO