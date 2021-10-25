CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Post-Apocalyptic RPG Broken Roads Coming To Nintendo Switch

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 8 days ago

Team17 and Drop Bear Bytes have announced that their “original and narrative-rich, isometric, turn-based role-playing game” Broken Roads is in development for Nintendo Switch. Set in an unforgiving, post-apocalyptic Western Australia with...

www.nintendo-insider.com

imore.com

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

When it comes to gaming, there's nothing quite like the experience that the Nintendo Switch offers. You can play it while connected to your TV or remove it from its dock and take it with you anywhere. Plus, it's host to a huge variety of multiplayer games, making it perfect for entertaining the entire family whether at home or on road trips.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Cassette Beasts, a monster-fusing open-world RPG, is coming to Switch

Raw Fury has announced that it is now the publisher for UK indie developer Bytten Studio’s Cassette Beasts, a monster-fusing turn-based open-world RPG headed to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC. Cassette Beasts has no release window yet, but it does have an announcement trailer with a cool backing track. The game premise is that you are on the remote island of New Wirral, and people use cassette tapes to transform for battle against “strange creatures.” You can also record monsters to cassette tapes to learn their abilities. By forming bonds with other people and helping your selected partner complete their goals, it will (somehow) help you more effectively fuse two monster forms.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monomals - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Monomals, the puzzle-platformer game that blends fishing and music creation, is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer for a look at gameplay and more. In Monomals, choose from a variety of different styles of music, collect adorable and melodious Monomals, then create music with them in a quest to become the greatest animal DJ.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Crying action RPG Crystar weeps its way to Nintendo Switch in spring 2022

FuRyu has announced that its action RPG Crystar is headed to Nintendo Switch this February in Japan, and NIS America will bring it to the West in spring 2022 with English and Japanese voicing. Crystar follows Rei and her little sister Mirai who find themselves summoned to Purgatory by an...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broken Roads#Team17#Humanist#Utilitarian#Machiavellian
BigCountryHomepage

Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch OLED: Is it worth the upgrade?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a little bit more than just a display change The Nintendo Switch, a handheld gaming console first launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest-selling devices. As of June 2021, almost 90 million units had been sold. This includes the 16 million units […]
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Cassette Beasts (open-world RPG) anounced for Nintendo Switch

Raw Fury have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Cassette Beasts, open-world RPG developed by Bytten Studio. It features a turn-based battle systems and lots of creatures to collect. No release window yet, but here’s a trailer, some details, the list of key features, and some screenshots for...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Fight Across Realms In Co-Op RPG Young Souls On Nintendo Switch

The Arcade Crew and 1P2P Studio have confirmed that their co-op RPG beat ’em up Young Souls is coming to Nintendo Switch. The game follows misfit twins Jenn and Tristan, as they fight across realms in search of their guardian – a professor who mysteriously vanished just before they discovered an inexplicable portal within his estate.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Astria Ascending Review: An RPG Not Quite Rising (Switch)

The wonderful world of JRPGs has delivered incredible experiences to gamers through the decades, and maintains its popularity to this day. Even when taking off nostalgia goggles, the gameplay of the genre holds up to be one of the most engaging and narratively successful in the games industry. Artisan Studios,...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Life is Strange: True Colors comes to Nintendo Switch in December

Life is Strange: True Colors will finally come to Nintendo Switch in early December, Square Enix has announced. The publisher revealed the new release window for the Nintendo Switch port of Deck Nine's game yesterday, in the tweet you can see just below. Additionally, the image accompanying the announcement gives us a glimpse of how the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors will look on the handheld console, with a slightly modified version of protagonist Alex Chen to go on.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch FPS Games

Nintendo Switch's bulging catalogue of games covers practically every genre, and First-Person Shooters are no exception. It's a welcome change because Nintendo systems have historically lagged a little behind other consoles in the FPS field despite hosting some classics. After all, GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark helped define the FPS on consoles, and the Metroid Prime series shifted the exploration of the 2D Metroids into a first-person perspective to great effect. Still, Nintendo consoles have often missed out on the best multiplatform shooters.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Sinister Fishing Adventure Dredge Coming To Nintendo Switch

Black Salt Games have announced that their “fishing adventure with a sinister undercurrent” Dredge is coming to Nintendo Switch. Set in a Lovecraft-inspired world, this is pitched as a game that is “filled with fishing, friends, and foreboding seas that may appear calm, but they’re actually far from it.”. After...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

A Boy and his Blob will come bouncing onto Nintendo Switch next month

Strange retro adventure A Boy and His Blob will be making its grand return next month, as WayForward’s colorful take on the classic 8-bit adventure launches on Nintendo Switch. It will be available on the eShop November 4, priced at $15. The original title, A Boy and His Blob: Trouble...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Nintendo 64 And Sega Genesis Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online [UPDATE]

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launches later today. Pricing for the service will cost $49.99 per year for a single subscription, with the family plan set at $79.99. Pricing for those with existing Switch Online subscriptions has not been announced at this time. This upgraded subscription will include all of the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games below and all of the existing Nintendo Switch Online services previously offered. Nintendo recently announced the upcoming paid Animal Crossing expansion DLC, Happy Home Paradise, will be included with the Online + Expansion Pack service for no additional charge.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Award-Winning The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands Coming To Nintendo Switch

Fredbear Games has announced that their multi-award-winning survival sim The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands is coming to Nintendo Switch. Taking inspiration from “the likes of Kingdom and Alto’s Adventure,” you will be challenged to build, discover, craft and more in order to survive a harsh winter climate. During the daytime, you...
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

Darksiders III Review – Nintendo Switch

One of my favorite franchises over the last decade is Darksiders from THQ Nordic and Gunfire Games. These games are criminally overlooked in my opinion and for a long time I thought the franchise was dead. That is until it was handed to a new team and we got Darksiders III and Darksiders: Genesis. I reviewed Darksiders III on the PlayStation 4 back when it first released back towards the end of 2018 and now, I’m revisiting it again. That’s because the team has finally delivered the third entry onto the Nintendo Switch making it now possible to play the entire franchise on Nintendo’s portable console. However, one of my issues with the game years ago was that it had technical issues and sadly those are made even worse in the Switch version.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Frantic Multiplayer Game Plunder Panic Coming To Nintendo Switch

Will Winn Games has announced that its swashbuckling 12-player frantic action-arcade game Plunder Panic will release on Nintendo Switch. Taking inspiration from classic SNES games, rival pirate crews will be challenged to battle for supremacy on the high seas. The experience “blends retro graphics, arcadey action, and a boatload of online (and offline) gameplay modes and options to shiver even the most hardened pirates’ timbers.”
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Death end re;Quest 2 Coming To Nintendo Switch Next Year

Idea Factory International and Compile Heart have announced that their horror-inspired RPG Death end re;Quest 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch next year. Created in collaboration with the scenario writer behind the Corpse Party series Makoto Kedouin and Death end re;Quest character designer Kei Nanameda, the sequel asks the question: What happens when reality is consumed by darkness?
RETAIL
Nintendo Insider

Monster-Taming RPG Coromon Headed To Nintendo Switch

Freedom Games and TRAGsoft have confirmed that their modern monster-taming RPG Coromon will release on Nintendo Switch. Promising a “refreshing take on the monster-taming genre set in a charming pixel-art world,” you play as an aspiring researcher who joins a technologically advanced organisation called Lux Solis. Assigned to a specialised...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Psychedelic Horror Adventure Happy Game Out Now On Nintendo Switch

Amanita Design has announced that Happy Game is now available on Nintendo Switch. After a young boy falls asleep only to descend into a horrible nightmare, you will be challenged to make him happy again. In this psychedelic horror adventure game, against “unsettling audio” from Czech freak-folk duo DVA you...
VIDEO GAMES

