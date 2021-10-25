'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' coming to Netflix in November

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a new comedy special featuring pop rock band Jonas Brothers, is coming to Netflix in November.

Netflix shared a teaser for the special Monday featuring the Jonas Brothers -- siblings Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will host the show, with Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh and Jack Whitehall to make guest appearances.

The new special "celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family." The show will feature sketches, songs and games as the Jonas Brothers get a roasting.

The Jonas Brothers previously appeared in the NBC special Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers during the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The siblings also starred in the Amazon Prime Video documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues.

The Jonas Brothers released their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in June 2019.