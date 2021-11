LeBron James was originally listed as probable for the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday due to soreness in his right ankle, but on Tuesday morning was downgraded to questionable. Later in the day, the team officially announced that he would sit out for this game. It is unknown how much time he will miss. He is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Thunder, according to head coach Frank Vogel.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO