The Jets Are Just Astoundingly Bad And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — You can look at the Jets any way you’d like. There are millions of angles. The team was coming off its bye. For two weeks, the Jets knew that they’d be playing against the Patriots in Foxboro. They had two weeks to mentally and physically prepare for this...

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
AFC Rumors: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins’ LB Jerome Baker and WR Devante Parker both commented on their respective injuries, with Baker sustaining a knee injury on Sunday and Parker dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries that have kept him out of three straight games. “I was scared as ****,” Baker said, via Barry Jackson of...
Patriots crush Jets, 54-13

OK. Maybe they were right. After professing all week they were not the 2-4 team the standings proclaimed them to be, the New England Patriots played like a verified, angry, unstoppable contender in their best performance of the post-Tom Brady era Sunday. Offensive explosion? Check. Defensive domination? Check. Minimal penalties...
Jets vs Patriots: How to watch and stream online

Following a trip to London in Week 5 and a bye week in Week 6, the New York Jets (1-4) get back to their regularly-scheduled programming as they head to Foxborough to face off against their division rival New England Patriots (2-4) for the second time this season. The Jets...
3 takeaways from the Patriots’ drubbing of the Jets

The Patriots smashed the Jets in just about every way possible on Sunday, putting up their biggest offensive output of the season. A date with the New York Jets proved to be the perfect tonic for what has been ailing the Patriots the last few weeks. Mac Jones, Damien Harris...
Patriots looking for 6th straight season sweep of Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots are going for the season sweep of their division rival this weekend. With a win on Sunday, the Patriots will sweep the Jets for the sixth straight season. New England beat New York 25-6 in Week 2 at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots host the Jets Sunday in their second […]
3 Things to Know | Jets at Patriots

Sunday's Jets-Patriots game will be the second matchup between rookie QBs Zach Wilson and Mac Jones, both who were drafted in the first round of April's draft. Wilson struggled against the Patriots in Week 2, throwing 4 interceptions and 0 touchdowns while completing 57.6% of his passes. He was also sacked four times. Over his past two games, the No. 2 overall pick has been sacked three times while completing 60.6% of his passes. He's thrown for 489 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
Patriots preach ‘urgency’ heading into divisional matchup with the Jets

There are still eleven more games left to be played on the New England Patriots’ regular season schedule, but at 2-4 the room for error has been getting significantly smaller over the last few weeks. If they want to position themselves for a potential playoff run, the Patriots need to start winning more consistently sooner rather than later.
5 bold predictions for the Patriots against the Jets

The Patriots lost a thriller in overtime in Week 6 to the Dallas Cowboys and will look to bounce back in their second matchup with the New York Jets. The New England Patriots are a confusing team. They had to overcome a 13 point deficit to beat the Texans in Week 5, but gave the Dallas Cowboys all they could handle in Week 6. What will this week hold as they face the New York Jets?
Previewing the Patriots-Jets Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The New England Patriots will host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts on Sunday. One of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective. In that regard, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week Five Start 'Em and...
Jets’ Corey Davis itching for rematch vs. Patriots

Coming out of an early season bye week, Corey Davis described the Jets’ energy and vibe as “way different.”. But the wide receiver also sounded hungry for a rematch against the Patriots on Sunday after they shut him down last month. “We’re ready. We’re ready,” Davis said Wednesday after practice....
Jets Are A TD Underdog vs Patriots

The New York Jets are coming off their bye week to face a reeling New England Patriots team that has incredibly lost all four home games they have played this season. For a team that has spent the last two decades being nearly invincible at home, this is a stunning development. Clearly these are not the same Patriots the NFL has come to fear and loathe. These Patriots are not very good. They are vulnerable. But are they ripe for the picking at home against the Jets? The odds say no.
Jets vs Patriots Game Thread

It’s week 7 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are on the road in Foxborough, Massachusetts to face the New England Patriots. The Jets are coming off their bye and looking to fix the NFL’s lowest scoring offense. First halves have been particularly egregious, as the Jets rarely score and often find themselves in double digit deficits by halftime. The scripted plays to start the game have not worked, the running game has not been effective, dropped passes have been an issue, and Zach Wilson, outside of the Titans game, has not looked ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. That’s a lot to fix in one bye week, but perhaps the team can at least make some progress today against the Patriots. Getting their first win in Foxborough since January 2011 would be great, but if that doesn’t happen, it would be nice for the Jets to at least be competitive and show a functional offense here.
Patriots vs. Jets: Rivalry? What Rivalry?

Let’s take a moment to appreciate, what once was, an old-school “carpentry” type of NFL rivalry. You know, the kind where teams pound on each other over time, much to the delight or dismay of their respective fan bases?. Even if this one hasn’t been a real rivalry for some...
New York Jets refuse to put the Patriots on a pedestal

The Jets are occupied with making a post-bye impact rather than impressing the Patriots. For two decades, “Let the Good Times Roll” and “We Are the Champions” were the unofficial anthems of the New England Patriots. Nowadays, it’s probably “Where Have All the Good Times Gone.”. Not much lingers from...
The Patriots’ plan to beat the Jets in Week 7

The New England Patriots will be hosting the New York Jets in the second game between the two teams this season. The Jets have struggled with turnovers although have played a bit better of late while the Patriots have been up and down in almost every game since their meeting, with three of their last four games decided in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter or later.
Patriots didn’t just blow out the Jets, they sent a message

New England should not be disregarded for the season just because they started 2-4. The Patriots’ 54-13 rout of the Jets Sunday wasn’t just a rout. It was a message delivered. A few messages, really. The ones we deciphered:. Belichick can never hang enough points on the Jets, who disparaged...
