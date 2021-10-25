The Jets Are Just Astoundingly Bad And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

It’s week 7 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are on the road in Foxborough, Massachusetts to face the New England Patriots. The Jets are coming off their bye and looking to fix the NFL’s lowest scoring offense. First halves have been particularly egregious, as the Jets rarely score and often find themselves in double digit deficits by halftime. The scripted plays to start the game have not worked, the running game has not been effective, dropped passes have been an issue, and Zach Wilson, outside of the Titans game, has not looked ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. That’s a lot to fix in one bye week, but perhaps the team can at least make some progress today against the Patriots. Getting their first win in Foxborough since January 2011 would be great, but if that doesn’t happen, it would be nice for the Jets to at least be competitive and show a functional offense here.

