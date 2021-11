It has been a rough week to be a Chicago Blackhawks fan. The ire of the fanbase was up because of a winless start to the season that didn’t see the team lead during its first six games, but that all changed Tuesday afternoon. Once the findings of the independent investigation by Jenner & Block were released, the struggles on the ice didn’t matter anymore. While many felt the awful start was rock bottom, we quickly learned that this franchise could fall much further.

