CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Shut Up and Take My Money: Froot Loops Milk Coming Soon

By Jude Walker
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cereal milk, it's that delightful treat you can enjoy after you've eaten all the cereal in the bowl. Is it so good that it needs to be its own thing though?. Apparently, the folks at Kellogg's...

1079ishot.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flavored Milk#Sugar#Kellogg#Food Drink
The Independent

Heinz’s new ‘Christmas dinner in a can’ sells out within hours of launching

Heinz has launched a Christmas Dinner canned soup, complete with turkey and all the trimmings – but the limited edition tin sold out within hours of launching on Monday.The Christmas Dinner Big Soup contains “big chunks” of turkey, pigs in blankets, Brussels sprouts, stuffing balls and potatoes, with a gravy and cranberry sauce.The brand only produced 500 cans of the seasonal soup, but hinted it could roll it out in greater numbers next year.In a survey for Heinz, Opinium found that 36 per cent of those who celebrate Christmas prefer the traditional dinner to any other meal.Nearly half (42...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

Never Store Your Eggs in This Part of Your Fridge, Experts Say

Packed with plenty of protein, vitamins, and minerals, eggs are a healthy, filling, and inexpensive addition to any diet. But experts warn that storing them improperly can lead not only to spoilage, but may make you susceptible to serious illness. Eating eggs that have quietly gone bad can lead to food poisoning and other foodborne maladies, including Salmonella poisoning. That's why experts are sounding the alarm about a common mistake people make with their egg storage. Read on to find out which food storage habit could be upping your chances of spoilage, and where to safely store your eggs instead.
LIFESTYLE
Axios Charlotte

7 best things the Axios team ate in October, including a cereal milkshake

This month, our team of editors came through with variety. Here are 7 of the best dishes we ate this month, listed in no particular order. (1) Lemon pepper and buffalo wings from Chex Grill & Wings Alright, this one’s embarrassing to admit considering how many times I’ve worked on our wing guide, but I […] The post 7 best things the Axios team ate in October, including a cereal milkshake appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Keene Sentinel

Baking expert Dorie Greenspan rethinks the chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookies win every matchup they face. Even during Christmas cookie season, they come out as the favorite 78 percent of the time in head-to-head matchups with sugar cookies, brownies or any other variety. But within the world of chocolate chip cookies, there are multiple camps. Some debate whether...
RECIPES
Thrive Global

Foods to Eat Before Bed for Better Sleep

Let’s face it—lack of sleep can make your whole day harder. Dragging through your day can take a toll on all aspects of your life—your work, relationships, and self-care are all likely to suffer without adequate amounts of Zzz’s. Research shows inadequate sleep can affect your mood, appetite, focus, and...
LIFESTYLE
HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy