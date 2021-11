The main story of the Lakers’ opening night loss against the Warriors was Russell Westbrook. Sadly, the story wasn’t of a fantastic debut like Russ and Lakers fans had hoped for. Instead, we saw much of the offseason worries with adding Westbrook to this team play out in real-time, as he was inefficient from the field, made mistakes on defense, and had 4 turnovers (to only 4 assists).

