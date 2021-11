Carroll Edward Cole knew something was wrong with him mentally and sought treatment on several occasions -- nothing helped. He didn't have what many would consider normal life from the beginning. Cole, who was born in Sioux City, Iowa "was frequently whipped and beaten by his mother for the most minor infractions, and he grew up with a deep hatred of women," according to murderpedia.com. "He was also picked on at school for having a 'girl's name,' so he would usually go by his middle name, Eddie."

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO