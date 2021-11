Hasbro delivered some big reveals during day one of Pulse Con, with new additions to both the Power Rangers and Star Wars lines, including a first look at the Rancor HasLab and a full-on Lord Zedd helmet. Hasbro wasn't done yet though, with a full second day of reveals planned, and one of the big franchises on deck for Day 2 was G.I. Joe. The G.I. Joe Classified line was at the forefront, and if fans were hoping to see some new Classified figures, they got their wish, and we've got your exclusive up-close look at all the new figures starting on the next slide. You can also pre-order all of them right here on Entertainment Earth with free shipping. Zartan will be available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse, and Outback, Viper, and B.A.T. will be available at Target and Pulse.

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO