British Airways introduced the new Club Suite on their Airbus A350-1000 aircraft in 2019 and offered on the Boeing 787-10 aircraft. British Airways started a retrofit on the Boeing 777 aircraft, and eventually, all the Boeing 787s and Boeing 777s are planned for an upgrade from the Club World cabin to the Club Suite. This project might have gotten sidetracked during the pandemic, but now it is back on track.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 HOURS AGO