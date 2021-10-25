Amazon announces Alexa program for hospitals and senior care

With wisdom gained through a lifetime of experiences, one might expect life to get easier as we go, not harder. But aging brings its own set of challenges that demands time, research, and money of both older adults and their families who want the best for their older loved ones. From health challenges like mobility issues and medication adherence to home life challenges like cooking and maintaining the lawn, seniors may need some additional assistance as they age, whether they do so in the home or in a supportive retirement community. South Louisiana is a region that respects and cherishes its older generations, always valuing the contributions of those who come before. It should be no surprise then that resources for older adults and their families are easy to find and with plenty of locally owned and operated options to boot.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO