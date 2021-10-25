CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Trick or Treat Info 2021

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 7 days ago

Trick or treat is for children 12 years of age and younger. Rain does not cancel Trick or...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Trick-Or-Treaters Take To The Streets Again In Pittsburgh This Halloween

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 really scared people last Halloween, but tonight there was a sense of normalcy in neighborhoods as trick or treaters were running house to house. Last year, kids weren’t really going door to door, and neighbors weren’t putting candy directly into kids’ bags, but those traditions returned this Halloween – along with some new traditions. Ghosts, witches, princesses, superheroes, and more took over streets in Allegheny County. Neighbors on Dewey Street in Etna thought this spook-tacular Halloween was almost back to normal. COVID-19 caused quite the scare in 2020. “The parents had the masks. They kept a distance, and we had masks...
PITTSBURGH, PA
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Halloween Parade Chair happy with participation

Centralia Halloween Parade Chair Jackie Butch Mathis is calling this year a rebuilding year for the Fall Festival and is pleased with how everything came back together following a year off for COVID-19. Mathis not only had to pull the parade together but also served as Grand Marshal riding at...
CENTRALIA, IL
CBS DFW

North Texas Nonprofit Shares Tips On Making Halloween Sweeter For Special Needs Children

NORTH TEXAS (CBDSFW.COM) – From ghosts to goblins to gooey treats, it’s no mystery why Halloween is such a popular holiday, but it can sometimes be a little tricky for children with special needs. Easterseals North Texas is a nonprofit focused on advancing the independence of children and adults with disabilities. They say there a just a few easy steps you can take to make sure all trick-or-treaters feel welcome this Halloween. Accessibility Jessie Whitesides, the Director Of Child Development at Easterseals North Texas, says a great first move towards being inclusive is just making sure kids can get to you. “If a child comes...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treat#Exercise#Central City#Village Hall#Junction City
CBS Chicago

Chicago Communities Go Extra Mile To Ensure Safety For Kids, Teens, And Adults This Halloween

CHICAGO (CBS) — Neighborhoods across the city were actively working this Halloween to make sure celebrations would be safe after little kids were finished trick-or-treating. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, communities agree the best antidote to aimless Halloween antics is to plan things where teens and young adults can celebrate safely. Several events were held throughout the South Side Sunday aiming to do just that. First, even our camera got into a Halloween mask costume for a “Trunk or Treat” in the Eggers Grove Forest Preserve, along the Indiana State Line on the city’s Southeast Side. This is a huge event...
CHICAGO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem kids win prizes for best Halloween costumes

The biggest turnout for this year’s City of Salem Halloween costume contest was among families. First place went to the Lill and Ella Bayes family along with their dog who had a beach theme. The family of Jessi, Carter, Steve, and Leica Shanafelt took second with a Harry Potter theme. Third place went to Eric, Missy, and Xavier Reed with their Looney Tunes characters.
SALEM, IL
CBS Chicago

Crowds Line State Street Downtown For Halloween ‘Arts In The Dark’ Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) — Halloween made a dramatic return to the Loop Saturday night. From fire performers to Day of the Dead dancers and drum bands, hundreds of artists haunted State Street for the Arts in the Dark Parade. The event was drive-by only last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, thousands of spectators lined State Street from Lake Street to Van Buren Street to get a glimpse of the fun. The parade featured artists and performers from all over the city to showcase Chicago’s vibrant and divers neighborhoods.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
southernillinoisnow.com

2021 Centralia Kiddie Parade kicks off fall fun

Photos by Pat Hodges, Results Reported by Austin Williams. After a year without fall festivities, the 2021 Centralia Kiddie Parade has kicked off the season of pumpkins, pretty leaves, and some good food. Families, friends, and their children came with some impressive, well-done costumes to help promote that Halloween feeling we all look forward to as the year springs into colder weather. We got to see some familiar faces, such as Star Wars’ “Mandalorian,” Paw Patrol’s ‘Marshall,” and many more! (See attached gallery.) As per tradition, the Centralia Junior High School’s Marching Band, under the direction of Brittany McFall, played their parade tune, “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, in the Kiddie Parade as well as the evening parade.
CENTRALIA, IL
CBS Chicago

Medieval Times Accepting Pumpkin Donations

CHICAGO (CBS)– Halloween is officially over, but you don’t have to throw out your jack-o-lanterns. Instead, you can donate your pumpkins to the Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament in Schaumburg. The restaurant will use it for knights’ combat training. Turn in your pumpkins Monday through Thursday for a 25% off voucher to a show and dinner.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
CBS Baltimore

Lovelyarns Returns With ‘500 Hat Project,’ Offering Free Winter Hats To Those In Need

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The temperatures are dropping outside and it’s almost time to break out that winter gear, and one local business owner is making sure everyone has a chance to stay warm with a handmade knit hat. Lovelyarns in Hampden is back with its “500 Hat Project,” which collects knit and crocheted hats to be given away free of charge to those in need. “It feels good to give something back, and just to know that you’re helping somebody out,” said Melissa Salzman, the owner of Lovelyarns Salzman inherited the project from when she took over Lovelyarns. “It’s such a fun, wonderful thing to do to have an immediate, positive impact on our Baltimore community,” explained Salzman. The project has been growing in popularity, with hats coming in from as far away as California. Last year, Salzman collected more than 2,000 hats and hopes to bring in more this year. “Maybe we can do 3,000 hats, I’ll have to change the name of the project,” said Salzman The store collects hats year-round but now is the crunch time. If you would like to donate a hat, visit their website for more information, including a free hat template.
BALTIMORE, MD
southernillinoisnow.com

Sign up begins Monday for BCMW-WJBD Adopt-A-Family Christmas program

Sign up for the BCMW-WJBD Adopt-a-Family Christmas program begins today and continues through Friday. The program is aimed at disadvantaged families in Marion County where various organizations, individuals, businesses, churches, and other groups adopt them for the Christmas season. Sign-up will be at BCMW Community Services at 909 East Rexford...
SALEM, IL
WCIA

Decatur community hosting peace summit

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur city leaders are working together with the hope to bring peace to their communities. “The power of people who have a common cause to see some good being done in our community is positive,” Jill Reedy, the assistant regional superintendent of Macon-Piatt regional office of education, said. Leaders said they’re […]
DECATUR, IL
WSAZ

Safe ‘Trick or Treat’ rescheduled

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The City of Ironton has rescheduled the business ‘Trick or Treat’ event due to weather. It was supposed to take place Monday evening. Safe ‘Trick or Treat’ will now take place on Tuesday, October 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the farmer’s market. Ironton’s...
IRONTON, OH
chapelboro.com

KIDSQ: Tricks and Treats

This week’s KIDSQ has 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell, Jack Carmichael and Aaron Johnson discussing their favorite Halloween candy: what is the best treat and worst treat to get while trick-or-treating. Plus: several local children share their own answers!. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
LIFESTYLE
Mining Journal

TRICK OR TREAT

Get ready to pack bags full of candy and dress up spooky because Halloween trick-or-treating is set to take place on Sunday evening around the Upper Peninsula. While trick-or-treating is a family-friendly activity, it’s important to bring the proper materials and make sure you have your route planned out ahead of time, Marquette Police Department Capt. Mike Laurila said.
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy