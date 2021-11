(NYSE:BKKT), a digital asset exchange that became a publicly-traded company in a recent SPAC deal, is rocketing higher today following important news. As was previously reported, Mastercard will soon allow, banks and Fintechs to offer a broad set of cryptocurrency solutions and services by partnering with Bakkt. Consumers will gain access to the digital asset ecosystem including the ability to pay in crypto. Last month, Bakkt released a research document that indicated almost half of the population (48%) had invested in crypto, and thus there is a keen opportunity to better serve these consumers.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO