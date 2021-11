Connecticut Yankee Matt Singer knows a thing or two about New England cuisine. He attended the now-defunct Le Cordon Bleu in Cambridge, then cut his teeth in the Boston culinary scene. It’s only appropriate that he should be a guiding force of a restaurant that’s an ode to Northeastern flavors. How does he define what he’s bringing to The Salt Line? “We’re cooking with the seasons,” he says. In the fall, that means root vegetables, and always involves “bringing in influences from Europe and other places around the world.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO