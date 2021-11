The Milwaukee County Board adopted a new map of supervisory districts, which candidates to the county board will run on for the next decade. But the work isn’t over yet. The board still has to transmit that map to municipalities in the county to draw election wards and their own legislative districts. Then the maps have to go back to the county board who holds a final vote of approval on the maps before they can be certified. For this reason, this map is technically considered the board’s “tentative” map.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO