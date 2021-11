Just before the start of the next month, Xbox has unveiled the Games with Gold that Xbox Live Gold members can look forward to picking up throughout November. Featuring 3200 Gamerscore and a value of $79.96, this month’s games include a smattering of indie delights new and old. While November’s Games with Gold offerings may not be exactly what you’re after they are free, so there’s not really a reason to avoid picking them up if you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold member.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO