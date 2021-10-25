How to Make Body Butter with 2 Ingredients

While a number of us are only inclined to look at nut butters for a sandwich or a flavoring for desserts, the truth is, nut butters can be so much more than that. Because of their nutrition profile (They are full of good, heart-healthy HDL cholesterol, protein, fiber, and B vitamins as well as a host of minerals, according to Cedars Sinai.), they are a key ingredient in power cookies like this one that was created by recipe developer Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare. Hahn has even found a way to power up the protein content of this cookie by adding chickpeas. She says, "Using beans in this recipe really bumps up the nutrition adding lots of fiber and minerals along with resistant starch which is great for gut health! Such a healthy alternative."

