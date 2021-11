Tesla is recalling certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles because of a suspension issue that may lead to a crash. This week NHTSA announced a recall of Tesla’s Popular Model 3 and Model Y cars. Not all of the vehicles of these two models are included in the recall. At this time, only about 3,000 of the total vehicles produced are known to be included. Only certain 2020-2021 Model Y and 2019-2021 Model 3 vehicles are included thus far. As with all recalls, that number may change later.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO