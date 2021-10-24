CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Powell's Books Cedar Hills

By Anonymous
The Portland Mercury
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Why the hell is your mall entrance closed? The sign on your giant window...

www.portlandmercury.com

The Portland Mercury

Eastmoreland House Has a Ghost

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. My family lived in a house in the Eastmoreland neighborhood in 1969. The house became available after the owner died, and our landlord offered it to us because my parents wanted to move out of N.E Portland after the riot that happened summer.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

I, Anonymous, who lives Nextdoor

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Anyone else wondering if Nextdoor Portland had their website hacked or malfunction? Awful lot of Kandied Karens posting here today. I hope the site still works cause they aren’t ready for the real world that’s for sure.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Mommy Dearest

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. We bought this house from the original owners. They lived here for almost 60 years. One of the parents used to lock their kids in the cellar and take out the lightbulb as punishment. I don't really know how I know this but we are never allowed to lock the cellar door. Who's telling me to never lock the door? Did they kill their kid? Is it buried under the cellar floor? Did the mom lock up the kids? Did the dad, and she's just here worrying? Our ghost is always there in the same spot. I don't have to say anything, other than Tell me when you feel it, to anyone that wants to see if I am lying. I'm not. I have one friend that won't even go in the basement anymore. My uncle is still shaken by our ghost. He says that it was real and it still freaks him out. She just sits on the bottom steps. I'm going to have to walk past her and the cellar when I'm done writing this.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

The Orchard

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I lived on a farm when I was young. At 6, I could walk by myself to the tractor barn and orchard as long as I didn't go further. Now, I feel terrible for the person in this story because it was a real person, not a ghost, and she was obviously a victim of something. I have told very few people about this.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

POP QUIZ PDX: OooOOOoooH! It's the Halloween Edition of Portland's Funnest Quiz!

HELLOooooOOOoooo! (That's me imitating a ghost.) It's time once again to put that exceptionally brainy brain of yours to the test with the newest, Halloween edition of POP QUIZ PDX—our weekly quiz chock full of sassy, fun, (and this week... SCARY) multiple choice questions about what happened in Portland during the past week, along with a couple of rando questions just for laughs.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Mercury Halloween Classic: The Houseguest

[Happy pre-Halloween! All week long the Mercury will be publishing classic tales of local Halloween horror from our archives, as well as brand spankin' new (and creeeeepy) pieces... this one is from our 2014 special feature "(Somewhat) True Tales of Terror" and was penned by one of Portland's best writers, Ned Lannamann.—eds]
PORTLAND, OR
San Mateo Daily Journal

A book’s life

Books are undoubtedly my preferred source of intellectual stimulation, and their role in my completion of the 50-hour driving practice requirement was surprising but welcome. During quarantine, I explored nearly all the used bookstores in a 10-mile radius with my mom as a way to make the hours go by faster. Our monthly trips brought me to the shelves at Feldman’s Books in Menlo Park, Florey’s Book Co. in Pacifica and B Street Books in San Mateo. These mother-daughter excursions reignited something in me — my love of reading.
BURLINGAME, CA
The Portland Mercury

The I, Anonymous HORROR Story of the Day: Salem's Haunted House

All this week on the I, Anonymous Blog, we're inviting YOU to submit your creepiest, scariest, preferably true horror story. And we've already received some truly spine-tingling tales! Here's one titled, "Haunted House in Salem." If you're a fan of smart, local, progressive journalism that makes a real difference in...
SALEM, OR
bourbonveach.com

Book Review – Irvin S. Cobb’s Own Recipe Book

There are many books that are out of print, but worth looking for in used book stores or online. Irvin S. Cobb’s Own Recipe Book is one such book. It is a paperback booklet printed by Frankfort Distilleries in 1934. Prohibition had just ended and they were looking for a way to advertise their products. They hired Irvin S. Cobb to write the booklet.
RECIPES
The Portland Mercury

Portland’s Haunted House Actors Are Thrilled to Be Scaring You Again

Portland actor James Lawrence has spent his Octobers scaring people at haunted houses since 2016. Unlike some fellow actors, Lawrence doesn’t only rely on jump scares, gruesome makeup, or heightened special effects to bring the creep factor. Instead, he’s what haunted house pros call a “talker”—someone who sets the tone as people file into the set. His job is to make sure visitors get an unsettling welcome and to “just be generally off-putting.”
PORTLAND, OR
Mashed

The Devastating Death Of Ree Drummond's Brother, Mikey

In a recent Facebook post, it was announced that Michael Smith, the brother of Ree Drummond, died on October 30. While the Smith and Drummond families have not yet revealed the cause of his death, Cheatsheet reports, Dan Daulton — an administrator at Bartlesville Ambulance Service in Oklahoma and friend of Smith — said "he went fast and did not suffer... I know he is making lots of new friends in heaven" on Facebook. Fans remember Smith, who went by the names Mike and Mikey, for his appearances alongside Drummond on episodes of "The Pioneer Woman." Smith was 18 months older than Drummond, 52, who called her brother her "best buddy," reports Tulsa World.
CELEBRITIES
nybooks.com

Baby's First Books

These four soft board books with padded covers are ideal for babies and toddlers. The set includes: First 100 Words, First 100 Animals, Numbers Colors Shapes, and First 100 Trucks. Each book is illustrated with engaging photos and lots of color, so they're fun to look at and, at 5" x 6", easy for baby to hold. These four volumes are a terrific start to any child’s library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids house turns into “Fluffy’s Fun House” on Halloween

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Halloween, a house in Cedar Rapids turns into “Fluffy’s Fun House” with one goal in mind - to scare trick-or-treaters. It’s free for anyone to attend, and thousands of people took their chance to get scared on Halloween. Christian “Fluffy” Maiers has organized the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
sauconsource.com

Get Your Nose in a Book From Fountain Hill’s Unique New Library

Bookworms and members of the Fountain Hill community celebrated the opening of the borough’s very first permanent library, Books on the Hill, earlier this month. Visitors to Books on the Hill might be surprised when they don’t see what they typically expect from a library: an expansive building packed wall to wall with books and other resources. That’s because Books on the Hill is a stationary bookmobile parked at the corner of Stanley Avenue and Spiegel Street (near the borough’s Wawa).
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
waylandstudentpress.com

Bryn’s Books: Pride and Prejudice

Presumably one of the most famous love stories of all time written by one of the most influential writers of all time, Jane Austen, elucidates the culture and the expectations for young unmarried women at the turn of the 19th century. “Pride and Prejudice” is a famous satirical novel that highlights the cultural norms of the time and the importance of one’s reputation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

