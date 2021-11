While public opinion on the Cybertruck was split during its initial announcement, fact is, the darn thing has swiftly ingrained itself into our imaginations. There’s just something about its strange proportions, rough angles, and unapologetically brutalist design that makes it perfect pop culture fodder. As such, it wasn’t surprising to see it get not just a Hot Wheels RC model, but even a matching Cyberquad for loading in the truck bed. This time around, you can even build yourself a miniature of Elon Musk’s upcoming pickup with the Mattel Creations MEGA Tesla Cybertruck.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO