The Lady Toppers (10-4-0, 5-2-0 C-USA) were shut out 1-0 by the FAU Owls (6-5-4, 4-1-2 C-USA) Friday evening in the 14th and final match at the WKU Soccer Complex this year. “Well for the last couple of weeks, we haven’t been playing on our front foot,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said. “It’s like we’re surprised when the ball comes to us. We’re reacting to the game. Those are some things as a coach, I need to take it, to reflect on and figure out what we need to do to be more proactive and anticipatory.”

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO